iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Hits New 52-Week High at $113.56

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $113.56 and last traded at $113.56, with a volume of 16677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.37.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.07 and its 200 day moving average is $106.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 327.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 41,956 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,856,000.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

