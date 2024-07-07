iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,104 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $51,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after buying an additional 22,057 shares during the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 115,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 152,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $84.12. 1,165,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day moving average is $81.39. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

