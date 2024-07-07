iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.36% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $36,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.59. The stock had a trading volume of 315,724 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.80.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

