iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Hits New 12-Month High at $312.91

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $312.91 and last traded at $312.61, with a volume of 16898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $312.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.76 and a 200 day moving average of $291.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 3000 ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,530,000 after acquiring an additional 177,372 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,795.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

