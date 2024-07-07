iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $271.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.96. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $271.91.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

