iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Foundry Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Unionview LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $95.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

