iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 128.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,234,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257,116 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.20% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $50,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $22.66. 3,753,418 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.60.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.0606 per share. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

