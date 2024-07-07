J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MMC opened at $213.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.81 and a 1-year high of $216.89. The stock has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.