J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,192 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.83.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 5.7 %

LUV opened at $26.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

