Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 115,507 Shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,372,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,507 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.68% of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF worth $53,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIVO. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Stock Performance

DIVO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.87. The stock had a trading volume of 111,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.93. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

About Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

