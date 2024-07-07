Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,359 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $52,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,839,000 after purchasing an additional 223,940 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $160.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,163. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.67. The stock has a market cap of $114.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

