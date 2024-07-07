Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 28,022 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,022 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $14,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,225,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,081,000 after acquiring an additional 425,649 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,451 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,983,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after purchasing an additional 147,826 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,055,000 after buying an additional 1,043,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,432,000 after buying an additional 522,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $93.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEP. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.62.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

