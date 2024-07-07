Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 30,395 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,395 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.10% of Albemarle worth $15,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 21,400.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ALB stock traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $98.35. 2,229,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,296. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.29 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.89 and a 200 day moving average of $121.89.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Albemarle from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.78.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

See Also

