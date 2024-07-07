Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 32,319 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,319 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.54% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $19,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.57. The stock had a trading volume of 528,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,352. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

