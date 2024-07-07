Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 4,480 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Consolidated Edison worth $19,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,604 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 418,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,373,000 after purchasing an additional 72,273 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 62,519 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.27.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.6 %

ED stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.27. 1,551,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,888. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

