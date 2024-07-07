Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 9,631 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of Travelers Companies worth $45,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.8% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company's stock.

NYSE:TRV traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.87. The company had a trading volume of 579,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.40 and a 200 day moving average of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HSBC lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.12.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

