Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cincinnati Financial worth $17,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.35. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $95.81 and a 1 year high of $124.35.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

