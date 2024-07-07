Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,082 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $14,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SNY traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.66. 2,902,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,075. The company has a market cap of $125.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $55.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.59.

About Sanofi

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

