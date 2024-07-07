Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $19,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMFL. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth $2,763,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 63,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 541,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after acquiring an additional 20,569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS OMFL traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.48. 451,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

