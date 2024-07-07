Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,258 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $53,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,569,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,470. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.18. The stock has a market cap of $158.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PM

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.