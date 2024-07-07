Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.30% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $20,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,202,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,123,000 after buying an additional 276,327 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,361,000 after acquiring an additional 174,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $127,361,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $118,450,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,404,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,810 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.41. 187,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,487. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $82.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

