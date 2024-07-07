Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $48,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 73.8% during the first quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,020,000 after purchasing an additional 65,407 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 927.6% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $272.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,237,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,502. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $272.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

