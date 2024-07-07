Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 57,943 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,943 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $16,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,372,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,427,000 after acquiring an additional 936,339 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,061,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,475,000 after buying an additional 17,556 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 959,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,081,000 after buying an additional 141,557 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,436,000. Finally, Bell Bank grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 947.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 417,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,183,000 after buying an additional 377,924 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.49. 4,316,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,766,630. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

