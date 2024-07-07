Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 87,690 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 939,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 87,690 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $50,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.66. 12,824,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,346,125. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

