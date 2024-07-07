Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 9,339 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 351,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $16,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,654. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $48.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

