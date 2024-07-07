Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $14,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 106,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after acquiring an additional 60,178 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 250.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 325,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,433,000 after acquiring an additional 232,600 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,208,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,261,000 after acquiring an additional 49,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE SSD traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.45. The company had a trading volume of 226,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,606. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.93 and a 1-year high of $218.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.86 and a 200 day moving average of $184.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.87 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,179.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

