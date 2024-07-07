Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $159,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 74 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $488.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,498,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,744. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a market capitalization of $449.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.53.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

