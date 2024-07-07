Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 222,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,517 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $15,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 409.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on General Mills

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,671,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $77.63.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.