Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $14,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.81.
Progressive Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of Progressive stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,699,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.49. The company has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $217.77.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.
Insider Transactions at Progressive
In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,518 shares of company stock worth $7,159,674. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
