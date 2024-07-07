Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $18,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 40,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.04. 5,656,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,616,431. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.54.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.84.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

