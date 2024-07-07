Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,713 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.42% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $52,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.
BATS:NOBL traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $95.52. The stock had a trading volume of 425,935 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.94. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
