Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2024

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,713 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.42% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $52,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $95.52. The stock had a trading volume of 425,935 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.94. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.