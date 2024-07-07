Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $20,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.44.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SWK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,974. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.21. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.26 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -469.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Further Reading

