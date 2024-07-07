Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $39,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,535,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,842,192,000 after buying an additional 412,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $464.75. 1,594,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,111. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $454.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $149.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.62.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

