Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 424,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.37% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $14,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSPT. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 142.2% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.14. The stock had a trading volume of 349,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,337. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.26.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

