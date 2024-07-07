Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,797 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $15,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $4,166,454,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,347,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,241,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,065,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,131,000 after buying an additional 745,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,547,000 after buying an additional 730,200 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.4 %

NDAQ stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,530. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average is $59.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

