Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 130.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,609 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.18% of PulteGroup worth $46,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,008,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,318,000 after purchasing an additional 197,656 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,726,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,960,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,731,000 after purchasing an additional 61,953 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.21.

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $103.95. 1,853,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,619. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.80. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.