Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,751 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $18,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

Sempra Trading Up 1.3 %

SRE traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $76.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,498,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,925. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $78.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.01. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.93%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

