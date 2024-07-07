Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,367 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $244,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 858,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,573,781. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $16.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $914.57. 2,880,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,195. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $831.69 and a 200-day moving average of $751.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $434.34 and a 12 month high of $918.50. The company has a market cap of $869.22 billion, a PE ratio of 134.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,001.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $816.78.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

