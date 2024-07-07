Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $37,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $4,594,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,518,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,285 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.74.

ACN stock traded down $6.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $299.14. 3,158,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131,430. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.73. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

