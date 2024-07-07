Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 703,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,186 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $34,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.11. 2,381,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,514,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

