Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $14.75 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $14,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $530.31. The stock had a trading volume of 785,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,580. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $534.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.88. The stock has a market cap of $123.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $550.34.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.36.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

