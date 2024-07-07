Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $14.99 Million Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,697 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.23% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $14,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.50. The stock had a trading volume of 282,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,514. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $59.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

