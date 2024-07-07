Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $158.48 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 976,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,754 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $158,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,608,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $3,956,117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,209,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after acquiring an additional 206,165 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,556,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,021,000 after acquiring an additional 559,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,571,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,636,000 after acquiring an additional 246,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PG traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,509,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

