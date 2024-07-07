Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $17.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $17,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.99. The stock had a trading volume of 314,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,932. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

