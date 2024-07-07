Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $17.50 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $17,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $22,265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 5,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,577,268,000 after acquiring an additional 69,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $536.74. 430,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,415. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $389.90 and a twelve month high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $568.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.22.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.