Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $19.29 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,615 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 2.56% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $19,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 102,141.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,168,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,427 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 828.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,091,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,297,000 after purchasing an additional 974,209 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 724.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 384,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 337,864 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth $9,269,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 579,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,784,000 after buying an additional 274,595 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PFEB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 120,813 shares. The stock has a market cap of $771.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.86.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

