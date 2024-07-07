Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $33.77 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $33,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AVY traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $216.04. 355,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,341. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $165.21 and a 1-year high of $231.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.27 and its 200-day moving average is $214.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,326,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.