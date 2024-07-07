Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $36.49 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,722 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $36,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

NYSE COP traded down $2.22 on Friday, reaching $112.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,188,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,919,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $131.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.56. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $99.35 and a 1-year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

