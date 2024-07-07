Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $37.52 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,418 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Trane Technologies worth $37,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,617,000 after buying an additional 17,758 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,804,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,018,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,295,000 after purchasing an additional 205,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,896,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,744,000 after purchasing an additional 188,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.68. 1,435,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.15. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $345.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

