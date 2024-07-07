Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $42.15 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,395,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,408 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $42,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,406,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,443,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,328,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,888,000 after buying an additional 798,024 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AT&T by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,377,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,978,000 after buying an additional 1,137,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.77. 30,727,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,550,982. The company has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

